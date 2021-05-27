Hawaiian Airlines ends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service after seeing no way to sustainably operate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will be ending its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian passenger service between Honolulu and Molokai and Lanai.

The announcement on Thursday, May 27, also affects statewide ATR freighter cargo service.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Service between Honolulu and Kapalua was suspended in March 2020; freighter service was suspended in November 2020 and passenger service stopped on Jan. 14, 2021.

The temporary suspension of passenger and cargo flights was a result of the severe decline in neighbor island travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaiian has decided to end its service permanently after assessing the overall operation and its viability in the long run.

“This is a heartbreaking decision, particularly for those of us who were involved in launching the business in 2014,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We took a hard look at the service and could not identify a way to restart and sustainably operate.”

Hawaiian said it would have incurred significant costs in restarting service with its current fleet of aircraft. The earliest flights would have resumed at the end of the year.

The ATR fleet is being moved to the U.S. mainland for storage and eventual sale. Some of the ground support equipment was lent to Mokulele Airlines, which is providing service between Honolulu and Molokai and Lanai.

Hawaiian launched ‘Ohana by Hawaiian flights in the spring of 2014, followed by all-cargo service in the summer of 2018.