HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a shortage of pilots, Hawaiian Airlines canceled 19 flights on Thursday and several more on Friday, before the Easter Weekend.

Of the 13 domestic and neighbor island flights, eight were canceled for Friday and five flights were canceled for Saturday, April 16.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The availability of pilots is an ongoing issue for the airline as they have had flight simulator issues from earlier this year.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, all passengers affected by the flight cancelations will be accommodated by the airline.