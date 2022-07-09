HONOLULU (KHN2) — Hawaiian Airlines customers who booked flights to Orlando, Florida were informed via email that the airline is not flying to Orlando as of Sept. 7 thus their flight was canceled.

KHON2 reached out to the airline to ask why they are no longer flying to Orlando.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

This is a result of re-aligning our network to better meet strong demand in North America and resurgence of international travel. We are grateful for the support from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and the residents of Central Florida who warmly welcomed us.

Our last departure from Orlando is scheduled for Sept. 7 with the final return flight set for Sept. 8. Guests booked beyond on Orlando flight beyond those dates will receive full refunds. Hawaiian Airlines

The company started flying to Orlando twice a week in March 2021.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

HAL increased its twice-a-week service to had three flights a week for the the summer from June to August last year.