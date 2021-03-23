Hawaiian Airlines begins selling tickets for service between Phoenix, Maui

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines began selling tickets on Tuesday, March 23, for non-stop flights between Kahului and Phoenix.

The Airlines will operate the service four times per week between Friday, May 21, through Sunday, Aug. 15.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Flight HA57 will depart from Phoenix at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and has a scheduled arrival time in Kahului at 10:25 a.m. Flight HA58 will depart from Kahului at 10:40 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and has a scheduled arrival time in Phoenix at 7:25 p.m.

Guests will be offered complimentary meals on the 189-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft that features 16 First Class recliner seats, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats.

Click here to learn how to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What to do about gun violence in America? Senate divided over right answers

What we know about the 10 victims killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

Police give update on Colorado shooting

Hawaii vaccinating 100,000 per week, more doses expected

Missing: Toyoki Morimoto

More Top Stories

Trending Stories