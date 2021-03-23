Hawaiian Airlines begins selling tickets for service between Phoenix, Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines began selling tickets on Tuesday, March 23, for non-stop flights between Kahului and Phoenix.
The Airlines will operate the service four times per week between Friday, May 21, through Sunday, Aug. 15.
Flight HA57 will depart from Phoenix at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and has a scheduled arrival time in Kahului at 10:25 a.m. Flight HA58 will depart from Kahului at 10:40 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and has a scheduled arrival time in Phoenix at 7:25 p.m.
Guests will be offered complimentary meals on the 189-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft that features 16 First Class recliner seats, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats.
