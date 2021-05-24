Hawaiian Airlines aims to fill more than 400 positions ahead of busy summer travel season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is ramping up its hiring efforts ahead of a busy summer travel season, with more than 400 positions available.

For experienced candidates on Maui, the airline is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for most jobs.

“We aspire to be the employer of choice,” said Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines, in a statement on Monday. “We offer rewarding career opportunities along with generous travel privileges. As businesses recover from the pandemic, the need for qualified workers is increasing. It is imperative that we remain competitive, and we hope our sign-on bonus for positions on Maui generates a lot of interest.”

Most new positions are part-time opportunities and fall under airport operations, including guest service agents, ramp agents, operations managers and aircraft mechanics. These jobs are based in Honolulu, Maui, Hilo, Kona, Līhu‘e and in select cities on the West Coast.

Full-time job opportunities are at the company’s corporate office in Honolulu, including IT, marketing, human resources and sales.

Hawaiian has recalled nearly all furloughed employees, however, it is hiring to backfill vacant positions and to fill openings that support new routes.

