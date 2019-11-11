Hawaiian Airlines 90th anniversary marked today in different ways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nov. 11 marks the 90th anniversary of Hawaiian Airlines.

Flight attendants marked the occasion by picketing.

They’re continuing to fight for a better contract saying it’s been three years of negotiations.

This comes after a recent decision to take a strike vote.

Flight attendants have until Nov. 20 to cast their ballots for the vote.

The flight attendants are scheduled to picket this entire week at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The carrier did celebrate its 90th anniversary with an exclusive flight that paid homage to the carrier’s first days as a commercial airline.

That was followed by a competitive timed pull of an airplane.

Over 70 teams of 12 went head-to-head to pull a Boeing 717, which is the aircraft that currently serves Hawaiian’s neighbor island network, 12 feet in the shortest amount of time possible.