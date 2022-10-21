HONOLULU (KHON2) — The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. has made an agreement with Amazon.com, Inc to operate and maintain some of its aircraft.

According to Hawaiian Airlines, they will be operating 10 of Amazon’s Airbus freighters starting next year in the fall.

“We are excited to help serve Amazon customers by providing additional air cargo capacity and logistics support,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.

In preparation for their new role, Hawaiian Airlines intends to hire more pilots and others who will help support the new cargo operation.

The initial 10 aircraft is expected to go into service in 2023 and 2024.

Hawaiian Airlines said the fleet could expand depending on Amazon’s future business needs.