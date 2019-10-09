Hawaiian Airline Flight Attendants will be walking the picket line

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flight attendants from Hawaiian Airlines will be walking the picket line Wednesday.

They are currently fighting for a better contract.

A demonstration will be held at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu.

The flight attendants say that it’s been three years of negotiations for a new contract.

Strike vote ballots are being sent to more than 2,100 flight attendants this month.

A vote count is scheduled for November 20th.

Hawaiian Airline says that this will not affect flights and it remains focused on working with the union to finalize a new contract.