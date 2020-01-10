Why Hawaiian Airlines isn’t concerned after dip in passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines prides itself on being the leading on-time carrier in the US for 14 years.

Though the jury is still out on whether they will retain that title, the airlines did dip slightly in the number of passengers carried for 2019 for the first time in years. But one aviation analyst tells KHON that a slight decline doesn’t mean much, and some customers remain loyal because of the service.

“Even though their passenger count is down overall for the year by 1% or something you look at their 4th quarter and December and their up so Hawaiian looks like it’s a very strong and resilient,” said aviation analyst Peter Forman.

“They are always on time we’ve flown other airlines and been delayed a lot so they’re just really friendly and it’s just a nice experience,” said passenger Candace Hatch.

Many thought the introduction of Southwest into the market would hurt Hawaiian but doesn’t seem to have had an impact

“Southwest is a very capable competitor and to be able to hold on to your passenger as well with the big intrusion to your market is an excellent sign for Hawaiian I think they’re gonna do fine and the future,” said Forman.

Some travelers we spoke to say that they only fly Hawaiian. Others say they are more apt to go where the deals are.

Many feared that Southwest coming into the Hawaii market would hurt Hawaiian Airlines but judging from the latest numbers that doesn’t seem to be the case.