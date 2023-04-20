HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines passengers are still dealing with problems checking in but not nearly as bad as yesterday, Wednesday, April 20. The company brought in even more workers to help with the problem.

Passengers were once again having trouble using the kiosks to check-in for their flights. In many cases, the machines were not able to print out the luggage tags. It was enough to get passengers testy.

“But I’m standing here 40 minutes, 40 minutes; this is not my fault,” said passenger Ceci Ari to an agent. She wound up missing her flight.

“How many machines did you have to use?” KHON2 asked.

“Five,” she said.

“Five of them?” KHON2 asked.

“Yeah,” she said.

“It just said error, and you need to see a travel agent. So, we went to a travel agent; and they’re, like, ‘oh, we can’t print this. You have to go here.’ And, then, we went here; we’ve been here for an hour,” said passenger Viktor Holmsten.

He added that the airline should have at least notified passengers about the glitch.

“Why didn’t they send us an email saying, ‘hey we have an issue with our system, show up earlier’,” said Holmsten.

Hawaiian Airlines switched to a new reservation system on Tuesday night, April 18, causing some passengers to take two to three hours to check-in on Wednesday. The company was hoping to get everything back to normal by Thursday, April 20.

It’s not nearly as chaotic as the day before and part of that is because there are a lot more workers helping out the passengers.

“We’ve had a lot of progress today. It’s still not where we want it; and so, we’re continuing every hour to release new fixes to the software that we think are going to improve the experience,” said Avi Mannis, Hawaiian Airlines Chief Marketing Officer.

One other issue is passengers can’t book new reservations on the website or app. So, they are asked to book through a third-party travel agency.

“All of this is not where we want to be and are things we know we need to work through over the coming days,” said Mannis.

He added that the company has been gearing up to replace the aging reservation system for over a year. He said when all the glitches are fixed, customers will notice a significant improvement in digital services.

“There will be better experiences for people when they go to use the app or to book a new ticket. I think our upgrade process at the airport is going to be a lot smoother and more automated,” said Mannis.