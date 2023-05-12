HONOLULU (KHON2) — There have been numerous reports of grounded Hawaiian Airline flights on Friday, May 12.

Hawaiian Airlines released a statement in an attempt to provide clarity on the unfolding situation.

“About 9 a.m. today [May 12] we experienced a temporary internet outage in Hawaii due to a power disruption at our third-party data vendor during scheduled maintenance,” said a Hawaiian Airlines representative.

They went on to explain further.

“The outage, impacting our Hawaiʻi systems and headquarters, has been resolved; but we anticipate flight delays as our vendor works to fully restore service. We’re working with affected guests and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Hawaiian Airlines wants travelers to know that this internet outage is unrelated to their recent passenger service system transition.

It is instead a result of a power disruption by our internet provider, DR Fortress, which has been impacting its Hawaiʻi-based customers.

Customers can rest assured, according to the Hawaiian Airlines representative, that flight safety has not been impacted.