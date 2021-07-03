HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian activist Haunani-Kay Trask passed away on Saturday, July 3 in the morning, according to Jonathan Osorio who is the Dean of the Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge.
Our teacher, colleague and friend, Haunani Kay Trask passed away this morning. Professor Trask was a fearless advocate for the Kānaka Maoli and was responsible for inspiring thousands of brilliant and talented Hawaiians to come to the University of Hawaiʻi. But she also inspired our people everywhere to embrace their ancestry and identity as Hawaiians and to fight for the restoration of our nation. She gave everything she had as a person to our Lāhui and her voice, her writing and her unrelenting passion for justice will, like our Queen, always represent our people. E ola mau loa e Haunani Kay Trask, ʻaumakua of the poet warrior.Jonathan Osorio
Dean of the Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge