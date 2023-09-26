HONOLULU (KHON2) — The week of Sept. 30 is the last week to apply for the Hawaii Youth Sustainability Challenge.

KHON2 News’s Chris Latronic is in Haleiwa with Lucy Williams and Bailey Sober.

They are students at the Hawaii Loa High School; and they are participating in the Kupu and Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, the Hawaiʻi Youth Sustainability Challenge.

It’s a super cool project where they create and invent projects that help with issues related to

sustainability.

Williams and Sober have made some pretty cool projects, and they tell KHON2 a little bit about your project in the video above.