HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu student was honored with $5,000 and an invitation to the 2023 summit for her work addressing the challenges of a changing world.

Each year the Prudential Emerging Visionaries names 25 students from around the nation and recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of others. On Feb. 21, seventeen-year-old Kylee Hamamoto was one of those named.

Kylee Hamanoto was recognized for creating “WeGo! Hawaii” which fosters strong and independent female leaders and creates a community space for young women to pursue change making.

“WeGo! Hawaii” works through a four-step process that helps participants discover their passion and build confidence under the guidance of the WeGo! Leadership Program. The initiative allows participants to pay it forward by working with the next group of young women leaders.

According to Prudential, Kylee’s project has helped over 200 students create projects across the United States and Japan.

Prudential said that the awarded $5,000 that Kylee will receive is to help take her innovation to new levels. She will also be invited to attend an all-expenses-paid trip with her parent or guardian to Prudential’s Newark, New Jersey headquarters for a three-day summit in April.

While attending the summit, Kylee will receive coaching, skills development and networking opportunities with Prudential employees and other young leaders.

“We applaud all of our honorees for their commitment to improving the lives of others and creating inclusive and thriving communities,” said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey.

The summit will be held from April 22-25, and five winners will have the opportunity to present their solutions in a pitch-off where a grand prize winner will be awarded an additional $10,000 in funding.

For more information about this years Prudential Emerging Visionaries, click here.