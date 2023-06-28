HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Community Services WorkHawaii Division will be recognizing 24 youth participants who have completed their General Educational Development tests.

The ceremony will take place at Leward Community College on Friday, June 30.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi congratulated these workers on taking a “foundational step toward a better life.”

They come from all different backgrounds, various walks of life and each have their own hardships to overcome. Yet they have all made the decision to create a better, brighter future for themselves, and I could not be more proud. I wish them all the best and look forward to their future accomplishments.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

The WorkHawaii Youth Program educates 16- to 24-year-olds who qualify for one or more of the eligibility requirements, including high school dropout, offender, child of an incarcerated parent, individual with a disability, foster child, homeless or runaway, low-income, pregnant or parenting.

DCS Director Anton Krucky spoke about how the WorkHawaii Youth Program helps give students the tools to achieve their GED, but “only the determination and discipline of the students themselves can bring them to their graduation ceremony. It is a monumental accomplishment, and we could not be more proud to support them as they begin the next phase of their lives.”

The 24 participants all passed the GED test that consisted of language arts, math, social studies and science skills, and have now earned a high school equivalency credential.

Krucky also touched on how this program can be lifechanging.

It takes extraordinary strength, dedication and courage to fundamentally change the trajectory of one’s life.” DCS Director Anton Krucky

The city encouraged the community to reach out if they know anyone who would benefit from educational services or occupational skills training.