HONOLULU (KHON2) — Humanitarian efforts to get refugees out of Ukraine are accelerating as the Russian invasion drags on.

KHON2 spoke to a local Ukrainian translator who still has family in the country to get their story.

Antonina Thompson has been living in the United States for 20 years and began advocating for an end to the violence since the war began.

Thompson’s cousin, Katya, was a citizen in Vinnytsia, Ukraine when the invasion started. She hunkered down in the basement with her daughter, Kira, for days.

Katya only speaks Ukrainian and allowed Thompson — a Ukrainian translator at Pacific Gates Center — to translate her words. “She was panicked and was very scared because the sirens go off every two, three hours, non-stop all night. She couldn’t sleep,” Thompson said.

Kira, just 9 years old, tried to find moments of rest amid the chaos. Katya and Kira fled Vinnytsia three nights after the bombs began to fall and were on their way to the Slovakian border as of Friday, March 11. Not everyone in their family is so lucky, however.

“She mentioned she was crying for her father because they had to leave the father at home, no men are allowed to leave Ukraine, even though he’s disabled but he still has to stay.” Antonina Thompson, Pacific Gates Center Ukrainian translator

Katya and Kira were in the city of Uzhhorod on Friday, about to cross into Slovakia. Iurii Kovtoniyk, a Ukrainian citizen turned humanitarian aid worker, is also in Uzhhorod to bring refugees to safety.

“He’s trying to work with the churches and organizations abroad that he’s connected with, trying to fundraise for these causes because many people just come with nothing, you know, few belongings,” Thompson said.

Footage submitted to KHON2 from neighboring Hungary showed similar work being done to help refugees. Kovtoniyk said the community support is wonderful — but he wishes it was not needed.

Kovtoniyk volunteers for Ascend Mission Fund’s Ukraine Relief Network. Click here for more information and a link to their humanitarian aid page.

“We have never been so united as at this moment of the war times,” Thompson translated for Kovtoniyk, “but the price for this unity is too high. We did not want this war. We can rebuild cities, we can plant the gardens with flowers, but the lost lives, it’s gone forever.”