Hawaii woman wins first place at national archery competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman had her eye on the target and hit the bullseye: A national archery championship.

Caitlin Wong won first place in 2021s USA Archery Collegiate Target Nationals.

This is Wong’s second All-American title.

The University of Arizona student told KHON2 that her preparation for the tournament involved repetition, a good support team and a lot of arrows.

“Through all of the family and support that I could feel through I guess the technology and all of our communications, I can definitely feel the aloha spirit all the way back home. Hear of just saying ‘you’ve got this. You can do this. Just stay calm and show them the Hawaii spirit.’ Caitlin Wong, University of Arizona student and two-time All-American archer

Wong says she will be traveling to California for another national competition during the week of Monday, June 7.