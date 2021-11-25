Hawaii woman reunites with sisters after decades of separation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some siblings have an unbreakable bond — even if they have not seen each other in over a quarter century.

Rhonda Kim did not see her sisters, Jennifer and Danielle, for 33 years after her parents divorced and their father moved to the mainland.

“So, when my sister Jennifer was five and my other sister, I think she was maybe one or two, they moved to Arizona,” Kim said. “I never saw them again till this Vegas trip.”

Kim won KHON2’s College Football Flyaway Contest and two roundtrip tickets to Las Vegas during the weekend of the University of Hawaii/University of Nevada Las Vegas football game. She had not seen her sisters in years.

“But thanks to Facebook, I reconnected and then thanks to you guys, I actually got to see them in person,” she said.

“We hugged each otherm and we just didn’t want to let go, you know like, the last time we saw each other and we hugged each other was the last time we saw each other, in 33 years.” Rhonda Kim, Honolulu Resident

FILE – Rhonda Kim (right) shares a hug with her sister, Jessica, after 33 years apart, Las Vegas, Nevada, November 2021. (Rhonda Kim photo)

FILE – Rhonda Kim’s son, Alakai, snaps a photo with his newfound aunties, Jennifer (center) and Danielle, Las Vegas, Nevada, November 2021. (Rhonda Kim photo)

FILE – Matching tattoos adorn the wrists of Rhonda Kim (left) and her sisters, Las Vegas, Nevada, November 2021. (Rhonda Kim photo)

Kim’s son Alakai even tagged along to meet his aunties.

“He’s like, ‘you guys have not been together for 33 years.’ He’s like, ‘and you guys act exactly alike, you guys are all exactly the same. You guys act alike, you talk alike, your facial expressions.’ He’s like, ‘just like everything is so funny.'” RHONDA KIM, HONOLULU RESIDENT

Kim and her sisters got matching tattoos to commemorate their visit and love for each other.

“My heart is filled in because I’m the oldest, then Jennifer’s second heart is filled in and Danielle’s third heart is filled in — so we go in order,” Kim said.

Kim now stays in regular touch with her family and said they are planning another visit in early 2022.

Her final advice?

“Even if you guys are angry with each other, if you guys have issues or your parents have issues, our parents’ issues have nothing to do with the love between a sibling,” Kim explained. “And no matter how much time goes by, how much time is wasted, you can always reconnect and make new memories and move on.”