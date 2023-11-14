HONOLULU (KHON2) — A U.S. district judge ordered a Hawaii woman to pay restitution to American Airlines for interfering with a flight crew in 2022.

The woman, 29-year-old Cayla Farris, was sentenced to time-served of more than three months in prison and three years of supervised release, during which she will not be allowed to travel by commercial aircraft without approval.

Farris will also need to pay $38,952 in restitution for “delay-related costs due to her actions” on the flight to Honolulu.

According to the DOJ, Farris used profanity and threatened a flight crew and passengers on the Feb. 13, 2022 flight.

The captain turned the plane back to the originating city of Phoenix after the flight crew were unable to continue their duties.