HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 30-foot charter vessel capsized in the Sitka Sound, in Alaska on Sunday, with two Hawaii residents aboard.

Alaska State Troopers said 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili was located near the partially submerged vessel. He was found unresponsive by the U.S. Coast Guard and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four other people remain missing, including 53-year-old Danielle Agcaoili, 61-year-old Robert Solis, 56-year-old Brandi Tyau and the boat’s captain, 32-year-old Morgan Robidou.

Both Maury and Danielle are from Waipahu, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The vessel was reported to be overdue, when agencies began their search.

The vessel was located off Low Island and recovery efforts continue.

“Despite our best efforts and those of several partner agencies, we were not able to find the four remaining individuals, ” said Capt. Darwin Jensen, Captain of the Port Southeast Alaska. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision. We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time. Our sincere thanks to community partners and the good Samaritan vessels who rapidly responded to help in the search.”

Conditions were reported to be rough seas and strong winds, at the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing on Monday.