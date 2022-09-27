This undated photo shows Allison Marie Castro, who Fayetteville Police are looking for. (Fayetteville Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman is missing in Arkansas and police said she was possibly killed.

Fayetteville police posted on their FB page Tuesday, that a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Allison Marie Castro, 28.

According to police, Castro’s family said that she was previously in a relationship with the man and they had lived together.

Police initiated a missing person investigation after Castro’s family were unable to get in contact with her.

On Sept. 19, police went to a residence where they found the suspect in an apparent drug overdose. According to police, documents were found that allegedly indicated that the suspect possibly killed and disposed of Castro.

Castro’s sister, Renee Leblond, told KNWA that the family is devastated.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for Castro’s body.

Anyone with information about this case are asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.