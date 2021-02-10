Hawaii woman charged in connection to Michael Miske case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman is facing a federal charge of using a chemical weapon in connection to the Michael Miske case, prosecutors said on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Federal prosecutors said, Ashlin Akau allegedly released the chemical chloropicrin into a Honolulu nightclub in 2017.

Court filings report Akau’s case is tied to the case against Oahu business owner Michael Miske. Miske is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged crime ring known as “Miske Enterprise.”

He was indicted for murder, kidnapping and more than a dozen other charges.

Miske remains in federal custody awaiting trial.