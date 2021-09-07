Hawaii woman, 85, succumbs to injuries suffered in dog attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 85-year-old Big Island woman who was attacked by dogs in August has died.

KHON2 spoke to the family members who identified her as Dolores Oskins.

The attack happened on Saturday, Aug. 14, on 12th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area while she was searching for her lost dog.

Police said, Oskins’ 89-year-old husband and an 88-year-old family member tried to help her, but they were also attacked. The 89- and 88-year-old have since recovered from the incident.

The dogs were taken by Hawaii County Animal Control officers and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.