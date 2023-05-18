HONOLULU (KHON2) — Google asked students to participate and submit their ideas for the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest across the U.S. to which Allison Lin was named the 2023 Hawaii State Winner.

Kindergarten through twelfth-grade students was asked by Google to create a doodle answering the prompt: “I am grateful for…”

Lin was selected from tens of thousands of submissions in the eighth through ninth grade age group and has the chance to be one of the five finalists with voting first opening on Thursday.

If this Punahou School student wins, her artwork will be displayed on Google.com for an entire day.

This student will receive a college scholarship of $30,000 and Punahou School will win a technology package of $50,000 for the school.

Jessica Ryan on behalf of Google stated:

“Young artists shared a range of things they are grateful for including spending time in nature, reading books, taking part in creative hobbies, and spending time with their communities. Given the challenging nature of the past few years, we were really inspired to see the many ways students have been nurturing their spirits and facing the opportunities and challenges that every day brings.”

Hawaii Doodle for Google 2023 winner Allison Lin’s artwork. (Courtesy: Google)

Lin’s artwork is titled “Made By My Heritage” referencing her Chinese heritage.

In the prompt Lin wrote, she said she included different aspects of her heritage that she loves and values such as comfort foods, a photo of Lin and her mom in traditional clothes, lanterns, calligraphy, and a panda with a stalk of bamboo.

Details of Lin’s artwork:

The comfort foods include steamed soup dumplings, which depict the capital g in Google, and her grandpa’s noodles, which depict the e in Google.

The traditional clothing Lin and her mother are wearing show the zodiac signs (tiger and pig) which depict the two o’s in Google.

The photo of red lanterns, a familiar sight of Chinese celebrations as Lin wrote, depicts the lowercase g in Google.

The calligraphy shows words for love and blessed with the brush being the l in Google.

To vote for Lin to make the national finalist and see all 55 state winners click here.