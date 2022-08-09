HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii will soon be under a fire weather watch due to a combination of dry fuels, strong gusty trade winds and low relative humidity.

These types of weather patterns are breeding grounds to produce extreme fire behavior, according to the Honolulu National Weather Service.

The NWS warns if any fires due occur they are likely to spread rapidly and be difficult to get control over.

The Fire Weather Watch is issued for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, through the afternoon.

All Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands will be under their Fire Weather Watch meaning these areas can expect to see wind trades up to 20 miles per hour.

Outdoor burning is not recommended, especially for the areas under the Fire Weather Watch.

For more information about the upcoming Fire Weather Watch head to Honolulu’s National Weather Service website.