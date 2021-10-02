Hawaii wildlife officials say to watch out for seabirds falling from the sky

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Between Sept. 15 to Dec. 15 is when young seabirds fallout. That means they leave their nests for the first time.

When they leave they get disoriented by light which can mean they might get hit by cars or killed by dogs and cats.

This can happened to the “‘a’o” which is the Newell’s shearwater bird, the “‘ua’u” which is the Hawaiian petrel, and the “‘ua’u kani” which is the wedge-tailed shearwater.

So if you see a seabird in a dangerous spot, wildlife officials are asking you to bring it to a rescue group like the Hawaiian Humane Society or a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) would like you to observe the bird for 10 minutes to see if it needs to be rescued first.

If it does need to be rescued, pick it up with a towel, put the bird in a carrier with air holes, don’t give it food or water, and write down when and where you got the bird.

The bird can stay in the carrier overnight if needed but keep it away from people, and animals.