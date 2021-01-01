Hawaii welcomes New Year’s babies for 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Moanalua says a family had baby boy who was born at 00:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

The first baby born at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children was a baby girl born at 3:02 a.m.

Welcome to the world!