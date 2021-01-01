HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente Moanalua says a family had baby boy who was born at 00:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The first baby born at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children was a baby girl born at 3:02 a.m.
Welcome to the world!
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii welcomes New Year’s babies for 2021
- Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, part 2
- The islands to welcome 2021 with windy weather and large surf
- COVID-19 survivor among many optimistic for 2021, asks people to continue taking precautions
- Don’t drink and drive: Oahu traffic fatalities up compared to 2019