HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are making their way back to Oahu.

The voyaging canoes are expected to return to Sand Island on Friday, May 28.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The canoes have been sailing around the Hawaiian Islands to train the crew ahead of 2022s Moananuiakea Voyage, which will take them to hundreds of ports across the Pacific Ocean.

The canoes were initially slated to sail towards the equator to an area known as the doldrums, but bad weather forced them to cancel their plans.