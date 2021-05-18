Hawaii voyaging canoes temporarily extend stay off Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will not be leaving Maui waters on Wednesday, May 18.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society says the winds in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel continue to create dangerous conditions for the voyaging canoes and their crewmembers.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The canoes have been moored off Lahaina since Thursday, May 13, just one day after they left Honolulu for a training voyage to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

“Right now it’s too dangerous to take these canoes out there,” said navigator and captain Nainoa Thompson. “You’re gonna punish these canoes and you’re gonna punish the crews ‘cuz Hawaii is so rough.”

“To start a voyage with a crew that’s untested and that’s pretty green and young and stuff, it’s not a good thing,” said navigator and captain Bruce Blankenfeld. “It’s not smart ‘cuz you know, probably most likely they’ll be really afraid and scared about the whole thing, which is natural.”

The earliest the crew may be able to depart is Wednesday, May 11.