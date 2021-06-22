Hawaii voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia reach French Frigate Shoals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia have reached the French Frigate Shoals in the northwestern Hawaiian Islands.

The voyaging canoes left Oahu shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18, for a two-week training sail that tested young navigators and crew on five challenging deep-ocean legs.

The crew will partner with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to do an underwater survey to assess the damage left behind by Category 3 Hurricane Walaka in 2018.

This is the second in a series of training sales to help prepare the crew for a circumnavigation of the Pacific that is scheduled to take place in May 2022.