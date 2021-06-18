Hawaii voyaging canoes embark on 2-week training sail

FILE – Crew of the Hōkūleʻa prepares to embark on a 2-week training sail to Papahānaumokuākea, Oahu, Hawaii, June 18, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are on the move again. This time it is to Papahānaumokuākea.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The voyaging canoes left Oahu shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18, for a two-week training sail that will test young navigators and crew on five challlenging deep-ocean legs to the French Frigate Shoals.

They are also partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to assess the damage to the atoll and coral reefs after Hurricane Walaka swept through in 2018.

“The voyage is about navigation training, it’s about excitement especially for the younger newer sailors and people new to the voyaging so it’s all about learning, it’s about sharing knowledge, about education.” Bruce Blankenfeld, Hikianalia master navigator

The voyage is the second in a series of training sails to help prepare the crew for the Moananuiakea Voyage, a circumnavigation of the Pacific that is scheduled to take place in May 2022.