HONOLULU (KHON2)– The voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are making their way back to Oʻahu.



The crew is estimating their arrival at Sand Island around 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

The canoes are currently off Molokaʻi. If you would like to stay up to date visit their website here.