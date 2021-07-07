Hawaii volunteers give update on monk seal pup Lōli’i, how you can ‘adopt’ one of your own

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers who have been keeping an eye on Hawaiian monk seal pup Lōli’i said he is thriving on Thursday, July 7.

They said he is doing what monk seals do best — sleeping and fishing.

Officials said Lōli’i’s condition and behaviors look good; He has been seen foraging and finding food for himself and doing all the typical behaviors a monk seal of his age should be doing.

FILE – Hawaiian monk seal pup Lōli’i plays in the water at an undisclosed location in Hawaii, July 7, 2021. (Hawaii Marine Animal Response photo)

Folks can actually “adopt” Lōli’i or other well-known Hawaiian monk seals from the Hawaii Marine Animal Response — the organization that has been keeping an eye on Lōli’i.

Those who adopt a Hawaiian monk seal will get a certificate of adoption and photos. Click here for more information.