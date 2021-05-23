Hawaii volleyball championship leads to spike in university bookstore sales

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been two weeks since the University of Hawaii (UH) men’s volleyball team won the national championship on Saturday, May 8.

UH continues to see a spike in bookstore sales, however.

Sales at UH Manoa’s bookstore were down over 60% during the pandemic as campus remained closed and many students were learning remotely.

The national title has thankfully brought in some much-needed revenue through fans purchasing merchandise.

“Right after that drive-thru from, then until Monday morning we actually received orders for over 700 of those volleyball T-shirts, the championship shirts that you see right here. Over 700 over the past week we’ve sold over 1,100 of them and we expect more orders to come in. This is truly because of the efforts of our volleyball team.” Staci Yoshihara, University of Hawaii Bookstores assistant director

Proceeds go back to UH, including their Athletic Department. Shirts and other national championship merchandise are available on the UH bookstore’s website.