Hawaii Volcanoes National Park unveils ‘Bark Ranger’ program

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park unveiled its “Bark Ranger” program on Thursday, Feb. 25, encouraging “pawsitive” experiences while keeping people, pets and wildlife safe.

The self-guided program is as easy as the acronym ‘BARK.’

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

B — Bag dog waste and remove it.

— Bag dog waste and remove it. A — Always leash dogs. Keep dogs on a six-foot leash and under control at all times.

— Always leash dogs. Keep dogs on a six-foot leash and under control at all times. R — Respect wildlife.

— Respect wildlife. K — Know where to go. Many areas of the park are off-limits for safety reasons.

Click here, watch the video and take the BARK pledge to certify a dog as a Bark Ranger.

The owner will then need to print their Bark Ranger certificate and bring it to a park ranger at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai to have it certified.

Bark Rangers and their owners are allowed to enter areas including Mauna Loa Road, most paved parking areas and some areas in Kahuku. Click here and scroll to page 16 to check the exemptions for authorized service animals.