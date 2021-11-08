Hawaii Volcanoes National Park scientists report deflation at Kilauea

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) –Hawaii Volcanoes National Park says scientists noticed the ground at the Kilauea summit deflated.

They say there’s no spatter or fountaining lava coming out of the west vent.

They say volcani gas emissions are down dramatically from 250 tonnes/day to 2500 tonnes/day last week.

