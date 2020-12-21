New Kilauea eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 10:49 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued an ash warning, fallout is likely in the in Ka’u district and Hwy 11 southwest of Volcano. Areas include Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View. Stay indoors to avoid Exposure to ash.

10:17 p.m. Halemaumau is erupting again according to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The Park’s social media pages posted a picture of the crater’s glow of lava with the caption “Happening now: a new eruption of Kīlauea inside Halemaʻumaʻu.”

Happening now: a new Kīlauea eruption inside Halemaʻumaʻu. NPS Photo: B.Hayes pic.twitter.com/Mygpuepzrb — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) December 21, 2020

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was centered in the vicinity of the South Flank of Kilauea at approximately 10:36 p.m.