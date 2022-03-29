HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has a digital site pass that can be downloaded online.

The pass can be bought up to six months in advance.

Download the pass to your phone or print it out before you get to the gate.

Officials say it would be good to print it out due to connectivity issues.

The pass is good for seven days.

• Private vehicle $30

• Motorcycle $25

• Individual pedestrian/bicycle $15

To get the pass visit the Recreation.gov website.