Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park invites families to “Every Kid Outdoors” scavenger hunt bingo on Halloween weekend

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK (KHON2) — Visit Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park (HVNP) on Halloween weekend, at the pop-up tent at Kilauea Visitor Center near the bus parking area on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or go to Kahuku on Sunday, Oct. 31 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and pick up a Halloween scavenger hunt bingo card.

While at the national park, explore the trails with your ohana, and if you get “bingo”, return to the tent or the visitor contact station for a treat bag provided by the Hawai’i Pacific Parks Association.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

HVNP said if you have a fourth-grader in the family, park entrance is free for everyone in your ohana — complete the online activity on www.everykidoutdoors.gov and print the paper voucher to bring to the park in exchange for a fourth-grade pass.

According to HVNP, this pass provides free access to fourth-grade students and those accompanying them to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas until the end of August 2022.

Finally, if the family with a fourth-grader can’t make it to the national park this Halloween weekend, HVNP said they are eligible for the “Every Kid Outdoors” pass throughout the year.

HVNP encourages families without fourth graders to attend the park. Park entrance fees or passes will apply at the Kilauea summit area and Kahuku is always free.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Teachers and home-schoolers can email havo_education@nps.gov to set up a park ranger to visit their classroom virtually. HVNP said its rangers are ready with distance learning programs and can tailor the program to your curriculum needs and do a virtual huaka’i (voyage) on location from the park.