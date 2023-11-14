HONOLULU (KHON2) — A favorite Big Island activity is now accessible with more time to plan.

The National Park Service said camping permits for backcountry camping in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are now available 90 days in advance through the permits page on Recreation.gov.

Walk-ins are still available but hikers can make and pay for their reservations on the site beginning on Dec. 14.

Permits will still need to be picked up and reservation holders will still need to check-in for a safety briefing up to seven days in advance at the Backcountry Office, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

“We are excited to offer a new online tool that gives local and out-of-state backpackers the option to make their backcountry adventure plans 90 days in advance,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Chief Ranger Jack Corrao. “Many backcountry enthusiasts have asked us to provide greater flexibility in our permitting system and Recreation.gov allows us to do that.”

Backcountry permits are $10 in addition to the park entrance fees.

All payments must be made online by debit or credit card–cash payments are no longer accepted.