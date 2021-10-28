Hawaii visitors spend $9.03 billion, over 4 million arrive from January to September

A long line of travelers wait to pass through a state agriculture inspection at the Kahului Airport on the Hawaiian island of Maui Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Hawaiian island of Maui has become so overrun with tourists in recent months that its mayor is taking the unusual step of pleading with airlines to fly in fewer people. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors to Hawaii spent $1.05 billion in September 2021 — which is 15.4% less than in September 2019 — according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

The DBEDT reported 736,155 visitors arrived via air travel or cruise ship and spent $1.25 billion in September 2019 — pre-COVID pandemic.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In 2021, a total of 505,861 visitors arrived by air in September.

From January to September 2021, DBEDT reported visitors spent a total of approximately $9.03 billion — a decrease of 32.1% from the same time period in 2019. Visitors spent $13.30 billion through the first nine months in 2019.

There were 4,859,655 visitors who arrived in the state in 2021 between January and September — a decrease of 37.9% from the same time period in 2019, in which there were 7,828,965 visitors.

In a statement by DBEBT Director Mike McCartney:

“Over the past 18 months we have learned and done many things that collectively changed the trajectory of Hawaii. We have shifted from fearing COVID-19 to respecting it, managing it and ultimately, living with it. Our actions to put public health before economic prosperity will start to pay dividends in the months to come. We now see positive signs that Hawaii’s visitor economy will begin to recover at an accelerated rate as we welcome our fully vaccinated international visitors.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Click here to view the DBEDT’s full report and statistics.