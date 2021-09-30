Hawaii visitors spend $1.37 billion, over 720,000 arrive in August

A long line of travelers wait to pass through a state agriculture inspection at the Kahului Airport on the Hawaiian island of Maui Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Hawaiian island of Maui has become so overrun with tourists in recent months that its mayor is taking the unusual step of pleading with airlines to fly in fewer people. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) reported Hawaii visitors that arrived in August 2021 spent $1.37 billion, which is about 8.9% lower than in pre-pandemic August 2019.

According to the DBEDT’s preliminary visitor statistics, visitors spent $1.50 billion in August 2019. Visitor spending statistics were unavailable for August 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

DBEDT reported that 722,393 visitors arrived via air service to the islands throughout August 2021, mostly from the east and west coasts of the United States. Only 23,356 visitors arrived in August 2020 and 926,417 arrived in August 2019.

“The August 2021 results showed that total visitor spending and visitor arrivals continued to steadily improve on the strength of the domestic travel market. However, until the international travel market returns, Hawaii will not reach the pre-pandemic levels of higher visitor spending that is essential to the state’s economy. It is also important to remember that tourism recovery is non-linear, meaning it ebbs and flows, and softening is anticipated for the traditionally slower fall shoulder season.” A statement from Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries

The total amount of visitor spending in Hawaii from January to August 2021 was $7.98 billion, which is a 33.8% decrease from the $12.06 billion spent by visitors in the first eight months of 2019. The number of visitors during this same period in 2021 was 4,353,794 compared to 7,092,809 in 2019. This shows a 38.6% decrease, according to DBEDT.

For more information, as well as the full list of tables and statistics, click here.