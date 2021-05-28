Hawaii visitor arrivals up 10,000% compared to last year in April

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More and more visitors are arriving in Hawaii!

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than 484,000 tourists arrived in the islands last month.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Thats up 10,000% compared to a year ago when just 4,500 visitors arrived in the state.

However, compared to April 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, visitor arrivals were down 43%.

Visitor spending was also down 38% last month compared to 2019.