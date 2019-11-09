Hawaii veterans honored with appreciation certificates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Monday is Veterans Day.

It is a day to honor those who served in our armed forces.

Some veterans were honored with certificates of appreciation on Friday.

The group of volunteers visited 12 care homes Friday to thank the veterans living there, and ensure they know that they are never forgotten.

“They think they are forgotten but we haven’t forgotten them,” said retired Navy captain Ronald Nelson. “When you get old things change in your life, and you need to get propped up once in a while. That’s what we’re here to do. Prop them up.”

“As you get older you probably only remember what happened when you were in the service,” said retired Air Force member Nancy Ayotte. “And it’s just so important to always be remembered and to have the grandchildren pass it on to everyone what was done for them.”

The veterans also got to enjoy a performance by the Liberty Bells singing group.

This is the first time Captain Nelson and his group has done this.