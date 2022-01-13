Hawaii US Senator Brian Schatz tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — The U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai’i announced on Thursday that he recently tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, boosted and asymptomatic. I have been following the CDC guidelines and isolating at home. I am in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician and expect to be back soon.” Hawai’i Senator Brian Schatz

After five days in quarantine, Schatz will be able to return back to work, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

CDC says, everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.