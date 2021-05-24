Hawaii unemployment call center remains closed due to bed bugs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Industrial Relations (DLIR) call center at the Hawaii Convention Center remains closed as of Monday, May 24.

Pest control treatment for bed bugs shut down operations on Thursday, May 20.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“We are committed to continuing to serve our unemployment insurance claimants by routing all calls from the call center to our local UI claims offices. We ask for the public’s patience during this time, as we will be operating at a reduced capacity,” said Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, DLIR director, said in a statement last week.

The affected rooms and public areas are on the third floor of the building.

The Convention Center remains open, and events outside these areas may continue.