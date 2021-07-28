Hawaii under Tsunami Watch after 8.2 earthquake off Alaska

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) announced the State of Hawaii is under a Tsunami Watch after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Alaska on Wednesday, July 28.

PTWC officials said the earthquake occurred around 8:16 p.m. Hawaiian Standard Time off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Officials with the PTWC said a tsunami may have been generated by the earthquake and an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The earliest estimated arrival of the first tsunami wave in Hawaii — if tsunami waves impact the islands — is 12:53 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, according to PTWC officials.

Residents in threatened coastal areas are advised to stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities, according to the PTWC.

