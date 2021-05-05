Hawaii twins heading to powerlifting meet in Arizona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thirteen-year-old twins, Shawdan and Shaydan Pacheco are headed to the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters’ (WABDL) National Powerlifting Meet in Phoenix.

Shawdan and Shaydan’s powerlifting journey began when the pandemic put a temporary stop to all sports. During that time, the twins found interest in powerlifting through family friend, Darin Elisaga–Hawaii’s bench press record holder. Elisaga got the boys excited about the sport and they have pursued if since. Shawdan and Shaydan train five days a week with an additional competition prep day.

Shawdan will be competing in the 165lbs weight class, in the 12-13 age division and Shaydan will be competing in the 148lbs weight class, in the 12-13 age division.

The Pachecos were originally scheduled to compete at a powerlifting meet at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in July but that meet got canceled due to COVID-19. The National Powerlifting Meet is on June 12 in Phoenix, Arizona.