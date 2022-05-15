HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a weekend of competing against the best of the best, the twin gymnasts who represented Hawaii in the 2022 USA Gymnastics Women’s Developmental Program National Championships have returned.

Out of 58 competitors, 16-year-old Cady and Camryn Chiu placed 36th and 25th in the competition at Mesa, Arizona.

On the bars, Cady tied for 12th place and Camryn at 25th.

“Just going out there giving your all and just having fun is the main takeaway, like I had so much fun,” said Cady.

“This meet is a lot of pressure. But in the end, we’re all just trying to have fun and we’re all girls,” said Camryn. “So in the end no matter how we do, we just do gymnastics because we love it.”

Twin gymnasts from Hawaii attend the 2022 USA Gymnastics Women’s Developmental Program National Championships in Mesa, Arizona hosted from May 12, 2022 to May 16, 2022. (Courtesy: Dawn Hirai)

After their rigorous efforts at the USA Gymnastics Region 2 and nationals, the Punahou School sophomores will be taking a much-needed week break.

They said there were some college scouts that attended and they hope to visit some schools this summer.