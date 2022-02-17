Hawaii Triennial 2022 kicks off Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kicking off this Friday and lasting all the way through the month of May, people will be able to walk around downtown Honolulu and come across many different things all towards the Hawaii Triennial.

Art installations from artists around the globe will be coming to Hawaii and sharing that with us.

To find out more about this, because there are a lot of different elements and pieces, Curatorial Director Melissa Chiu explained what to expect in this year’s Hawaii Triennial.

“Well, a triennial is an exhibition that happens every three years, so we have selected over 40 artists and it’s true that this is the very beginning of the exhibition,” said Chiu.

“But it really is a city-wide exhibition at many of the art museums and science museums here in Honolulu as well as kind of an unexpected pop-up works,” Chiu added. “So, people can really expect to be surprised by some artwork, maybe even challenged. But more than anything, we wanted to really share with people an artist perspective of the world and that really plays into the theme of the exhibition too.”

KHON2 asked Chiu what she meant by “challenged.”

“Well, artists all have their own point of view, and what they’re always doing when they create their work is to be thinking about how their work reflects this place here in Hawaii, or their own views on making work on a daily basis,” said Chiu.

“So, it’s all different. Every artist has their own perspective, and the media is also very different from the video art that you see here at Iolani Palace with Jennifer Steinkamp or photographs or sculptures or paintings. So, there’s a really wide variety of work for people to see.” Melissa Chiu, Curatorial Director

KHON2 also asked if there is any significance to the chosen locations in this round of a triennial?

“The locations vary from art museums such as the Honolulu Museum of Art, the Hawaii State Art Museum, or even Bishop Museum,” said Chiu.

“But there is also work for the triennial at Foster Botanical Garden. We also have some in the Chinatown Hawaii Theatre, and even some pop-ups across the city that are unexpected.”

The Hawaii Triennial will be kicking off this Aloha Friday.

For all the information and more, click here.